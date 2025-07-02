  • home icon
  Britt Baker might have quietly confirmed she's not returning to AEW anytime soon

Britt Baker might have quietly confirmed she's not returning to AEW anytime soon

By Sujay
Published Jul 02, 2025 00:43 GMT
Britt Baker is a popular AEW star. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)
Britt Baker is a popular AEW star (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)

Britt Baker might have quietly confirmed that she is not returning to AEW anytime soon. This is something that will disappoint a lot of her fans.

Baker’s future has been a talking point for quite some time now. She has not appeared in AEW programming since last year and there have been reports that she was allegedly unhappy about how things were run backstage. There were also reports about her having issues with a few stars, namely Mercedes Mone.

Recently, she appeared in Sammy Guevara’s vlog on YouTube and may have inadvertently given out a hint that she was not going to come back to AEW. As the two of them were seen interacting, Guevara said that he was happy to see her and that it was good to talk to her.

"Good to see you, we’ll hopefully see you soon."

To that, Baker replied:

"Yeah, hopefully. Yeah, maybe in six years." [H/T - ITR Wrestling]
youtube-cover
Jonathan Coachman says Britt Baker is gone from AEW

Former WWE star Jonathan Coachman has revealed that he thinks Britt Baker’s time with AEW has come to an end. He also mentioned that she is close to signing with WWE.

Speaking on his The Last Word podcast, he said:

“Alright, so I just got in real time. You guys know, I've just been breaking news left and right, and I have yet, when it's in context, I have yet to be wrong. So, I just found out there's a name, a female name, out there that is this close to signing with the WWE. Any guesses?...Gone from AEW [Britt Baker], close.”

That is a big claim to make and it will be interesting to see how her future shapes out in the coming days. With AEW All In coming up, Tony Khan might want to bring her back.

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Edited by Harish Raj S
