Britt Baker reacts to Adam Cole's heartbreaking announcement at AEW All In

Britt Baker has just taken to social media to react following Adam Cole's sudden announcement tonight at AEW All In: Texas. Like many others, she was heartbroken by this.

Ad

Right before the start of tonight's pay-per-view, Tony Khan announced that Cole was not medically cleared and would have to relinquish the TNT Championship. Thus, his match with Kyle Fletcher was changed to a four-way match.

Before this match took place, the Panama City Playboy was given a chance to address the crowd. He was emotional the whole time, and while he did not disclose any information on his health, he hinted at this being the start of a long hiatus for him and a potential retirement.

Ad

Trending

His former real-life partner, Britt Baker, has taken to X/Twitter to react to this heartbreaking announcement. The couple was together for eight years until Cole confirmed their separation last year.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Baker showed support for Adam Cole and was equally heartbroken by the announcement. See her tweet below.

"💔 #BayBay," Baker wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cole's future remains a mystery as everyone is still in the dark regarding his health issues. This seems to be worse than expected, given the situation and how emotional he looked during his appearance moments ago.

We at Sportskeeda hope for Adam Cole's speedy recovery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!