Britt Baker reacts to Adam Cole's heartbreaking announcement at AEW All In

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 12, 2025 21:13 GMT
Britt Baker and Adam Cole are ex-partners [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]

Britt Baker has just taken to social media to react following Adam Cole's sudden announcement tonight at AEW All In: Texas. Like many others, she was heartbroken by this.

Right before the start of tonight's pay-per-view, Tony Khan announced that Cole was not medically cleared and would have to relinquish the TNT Championship. Thus, his match with Kyle Fletcher was changed to a four-way match.

Before this match took place, the Panama City Playboy was given a chance to address the crowd. He was emotional the whole time, and while he did not disclose any information on his health, he hinted at this being the start of a long hiatus for him and a potential retirement.

His former real-life partner, Britt Baker, has taken to X/Twitter to react to this heartbreaking announcement. The couple was together for eight years until Cole confirmed their separation last year.

Baker showed support for Adam Cole and was equally heartbroken by the announcement. See her tweet below.

"💔 #BayBay," Baker wrote.
Cole's future remains a mystery as everyone is still in the dark regarding his health issues. This seems to be worse than expected, given the situation and how emotional he looked during his appearance moments ago.

We at Sportskeeda hope for Adam Cole's speedy recovery.

Edited by Angana Roy
