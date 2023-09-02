Britt Baker reacts after WWE Superstar Nikki Cross makes a major announcement

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker is a well-known name in the wrestling world. She is very particular about the DMD after her name which stands for Doctor of Dental Medicine.

For those unaware, Baker is a dentist in real life. She graduated in 2018 and works at a private practice in Winter Park, Florida.

So, when WWE star Nikki Cross shared that she was pursuing her higher education and getting her PhD, Baker was among the first to comment on her post and did it in trademark fashion.

“P👇🏼h👇🏼D👇🏼👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻”

Expand Tweet

If Nikki Cross ever went to AEW or vice versa, a match between the two could be dubbed PhD vs. DMD in what would be one of the most interesting matches in their respective careers outside of the squared circle.

Britt Baker is thankful after AEW All In

AEW All In was a monumental success. Almost 81,000 attended the event, making it the biggest show in wrestling history.

Britt Baker was also on the card as she was involved in a four-way match for the AEW Women’s World Title involving Hikaru Shida, Saraya, and Toni Storm. Saraya went on to win the match in front of her home crowd, but Baker was happy nonetheless.

After the event, she took to Twitter and said she was thankful as she reminisced how she came up during her time on the independent scene.

“I still remember coming out of curtains held up by PVC pipes at indie shows like it was yesterday. So thankful,” Baker said.

Expand Tweet

It is refreshing to see that a star as big as Baker has not forgotten her roots despite all her success over the last few years.

What do you think of Britt Baker’s match at All In? Sound off in the comments below

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here