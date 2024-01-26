Britt Baker responds after AEW star calls her out for a rematch

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker responded to a call from another prominent star for a rematch. Baker is one of the faces of the women’s division in All Elite Wrestling.

The star that called out Baker is none other than Billie Starkz. The two women went head to head in 2023 on an episode of AEW Dark, where Britt came out on top. Starkz took to Twitter to ask Baker for a rematch and posted:

“Hey @RealBrittBaker when we going to do this again? @AEW.”

The 32-year-old promptly responded to the message but was not forthright in giving an answer. Instead, she chose to answer with an emoji.

“🤔,” she tweeted.

Britt won that match against Starkz but at a cost, as she was busted open in an unfortunate incident. A rematch between the two will no doubt garner a lot of attention from fans.

Vince Russo slams Tony Khan over Britt Baker's treatment

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo is not one to mince his words and he lambasted Tony Khan for the way he has treated Britt Baker in AEW.

Russo was speaking exclusively on the latest episode of Sportskeeda’s Writing with Russo when he gave his two cents on how TK fumbled the ball with Baker and the likes of Jade Cargill.

"Bro, he had Jade Cargill. Gone. Britt Baker was all over the show when AEW started. You don't see her anymore. Now, we are gonna ride this [Mercedes Mone to AEW] horse for two months," said Vince Russo.

Cargill has since left AEW and signed with WWE, while Baker has been on the sidelines with a long-term injury. It will be interesting to see what will happen when the latter makes her comeback to the ring.

