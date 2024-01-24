Wrestling veteran slams Tony Khan over Britt Baker and Jade Cargill's treatment in AEW (Exclusive)

It's no secret that Jade Cargill had an underwhelming end to her AEW career, while Britt Baker has lost tons of momentum over the last year. Vince Russo isn't happy with how things have gone down with the two former champions.

Cargill was one of the most promising performers on All Elite Wrestling's roster before her exit. She held the TBS Championship for a staggering 508 days and had a winning streak of 60 matches. However, in September last year, shortly after losing her TBS Title, Cargill departed the promotion for WWE.

Similarly, Britt Baker also had a spectacular first couple of years in the company, where she became the AEW Women's World Champion and had countless memorable feuds. However, injuries derailed her momentum, and she's currently inactive.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo spoke about how Cargill and Baker didn't reach their full potential in the company. He wondered if Mercedes Mone could meet a similar fate if she joined AEW.

"Bro, he had Jade Cargill. Gone. Britt Baker was all over the show when AEW started. You don't see her anymore. Now, we are gonna ride this [Mercedes Mone to AEW] horse for two months," said Vince Russo. [5:58 - 6:14]

Britt Baker comments on her absence from AEW

In an interview earlier this month, Baker finally spoke about her long absence from All Elite Wrestling's programming. The 32-year-old star said since the fans were clamoring to see a little less of her on TV, she took a sidestep, allowing other performers on the roster to take center stage:

"If they are telling me they want [more] or less of something, okay, I hear you loud and clear. A lot of them said, 'We want less Britt Baker.' So, if that's what they want, that's what they'll get. Let me take a step back. Here are the rest of the women. Someone else take the ball and run with it, make the women's division about you, and you be the face of the women's division," said Britt Baker.

Expand Tweet

It now remains to be seen when Baker will finally return to All Elite Wrestling, as a star of her magnitude could help Dynamite and Collision's TV ratings.

What do you make of Britt Baker's run so far in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Vince Russo thinks Tony Khan does not care about All Elite Wrestling's ratings. You can check out his full comments in the video below:

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.