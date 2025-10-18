  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Britt Baker responds after shocking claims about her quitting AEW

Britt Baker responds after shocking claims about her quitting AEW

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 18, 2025 02:16 GMT
Britt Baker is a former AEW Women
Britt Baker is a former AEW Women's Champion [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official Website]

Following her absence from AEW, Britt Baker has just responded to a fan's major claims on social media. They claimed that she had quit from the promotion due to not being utilized.

Ad

The former AEW Women's World Champion has not been seen on TV since November. She competed in singles action against Penelope Ford during the time, and it seemed as if she was about to begin a feud with Serena Deeb. The company has since then pivoted from this angle, with both Baker and Deeb no longer getting featured on-screen.

Yesterday, Britt Baker shared a personal update on herself amidst her hiatus from in-ring competition. This was a rare update as she often posts about some brands and other affiliations she has outside of or related to wrestling.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

See her post below.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

A fan replied to her post asking why she quit "A&W". This was clearly a question related to AEW, but she decided to go along with it. Another fan replied to the thread and claimed that she quit due to not being used well by the company.

Baker then halted the conversation by shifting this away from her absence from AEW, and back to soda pop. She then urged fans to stop asking questions like such under her posts.

Ad

A screenshot of the conversation can be found below.

Screenshot of Baker&#039;s conversation with fans
Screenshot of Baker's conversation with fans

Until when does Britt Baker's AEW contract last?

Britt Baker has been signed to the Jacksonville-based promotion since 2019, as she was one of the first female stars signed to the company.

Ad

Earlier this month, during a Q&A Session under Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp provided information regarding the remaining time under Baker's contract. He mentioned how this was going on for at least a year, and should injury time were added, this would be up until 2027.

“Her contract goes at least a year. At least a year. And then they could add injury time to it, assuming it’s like every other deal. That would take her well into 2027.”
Ad

He also mentioned that, to his knowledge, she has been waiting to get back into the ring and is ready to return whenever needed. It remains to be seen when this will happen, and whether fans will get to see her before 2025 comes to an end.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications