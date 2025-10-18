Britt Baker responds after shocking claims about her quitting AEW

Following her absence from AEW, Britt Baker has just responded to a fan's major claims on social media. They claimed that she had quit from the promotion due to not being utilized.The former AEW Women's World Champion has not been seen on TV since November. She competed in singles action against Penelope Ford during the time, and it seemed as if she was about to begin a feud with Serena Deeb. The company has since then pivoted from this angle, with both Baker and Deeb no longer getting featured on-screen.Yesterday, Britt Baker shared a personal update on herself amidst her hiatus from in-ring competition. This was a rare update as she often posts about some brands and other affiliations she has outside of or related to wrestling.See her post below. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA fan replied to her post asking why she quit &quot;A&amp;W&quot;. This was clearly a question related to AEW, but she decided to go along with it. Another fan replied to the thread and claimed that she quit due to not being used well by the company.Baker then halted the conversation by shifting this away from her absence from AEW, and back to soda pop. She then urged fans to stop asking questions like such under her posts.A screenshot of the conversation can be found below.Screenshot of Baker's conversation with fansUntil when does Britt Baker's AEW contract last?Britt Baker has been signed to the Jacksonville-based promotion since 2019, as she was one of the first female stars signed to the company. Earlier this month, during a Q&amp;A Session under Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp provided information regarding the remaining time under Baker's contract. He mentioned how this was going on for at least a year, and should injury time were added, this would be up until 2027.“Her contract goes at least a year. At least a year. And then they could add injury time to it, assuming it’s like every other deal. That would take her well into 2027.”All Elite Wrestling @AEWLINKAs announced by @TheBrandiRhodes the first female athlete signed to #AEW @RealBrittBakerHe also mentioned that, to his knowledge, she has been waiting to get back into the ring and is ready to return whenever needed. It remains to be seen when this will happen, and whether fans will get to see her before 2025 comes to an end.