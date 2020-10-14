Britt Baker has already made her mark in AEW as one of the leading women in AEW. The AEW women's division has come under criticism from fans for not having the most depth or the best storylines and this is something that AEW officials have addressed and said that they are working to improve. Talking to Uproxx, Britt Baker addressed the number of WWE legends and other wrestling veterans who have helped her to learn things in the world of wrestling since coming to AEW.

Ever since he has come to AEW, Dustin Rhodes has seemed younger and full of energy, as if he has found a second wind in his wrestling career. Britt Baker talked about how Dustin Rhodes was one of the most helpful people in AEW and helping stars to find their way in the company.

"Someone who’s extremely involved in the women’s division and training the women in the ring, is Dustin Rhodes. And you have to pinch yourself, to be like “I’m literally in the ring training, practising moves and spots, with Dustin Rhodes,” it’s extremely surreal. And it’s awesome because he watches all of our matches and gives us feedback, and he has his own stuff to do! He’s on TV every week doing his own thing, which is kind of the pattern with everybody on Dynamite."

Britt Baker also pointed out that Chris Jericho was another name in AEW who was working with younger talent and helping them by giving them ideas and advice.

"Chris Jericho is extremely influential with me specifically, because since my heel turn my character is a direct replica of Chris Jericho in WCW. And what better way to develop your character than with the person you got the idea from originally. Cut a promo on him, tell him your ideas, and he’s so amazing at making you see, in between the cracks, how to make something better."

Kenny Omega is seemingly on the verge of his own breakthrough in AEW in the singles division, something that he has somehow still not been able to crack, but despite that, Britt Baker revealed that it was Kenny Omega who was booking the women's division and helping them out behind the scenes in AEW.

"Kenny Omega is in charge of the women’s division. He’s booking everything behind the scenes, he’s writing the stories, so we all—every female is going to cite Kenny Omega as helping them. Texting us when we’re not at work, helping us when we are at work. He’s extremely dedicated, and so passionate about women’s wrestling."

Britt Baker finally talked about Cody Rhodes and the work that he had done for Britt Baker and others in AEW, talking about how he was leaving a legacy in the form of the whole company.

"And the last one I would say is Cody Rhodes. He’s extremely dedicated and really passionate about helping the younger talent rise, and I think he understands that his face and his name are on AEW, and he wants it to succeed more than anyone. Even when his time has come and gone, it will still be his legacy, and he’s really just so awesome about helping younger talent find who they are. Who’s your character, who are you, and how can we make you a star? There’s a lot that goes into that behind the scenes. And Cody just pours hours and hours of his time and dedication into helping us."