Britt Baker seemingly puts former WWE star on notice with a one-word message amid AEW absence

Britt Baker recently responded to a former WWE Superstar's tweet and has seemingly expressed interest in facing her. This former WWE star in question would be Deonna Purrazzo.

Baker has not been seen in more than six months now, as she deals with her health issues. She was last seen competing in her hometown, challenging Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship. Since then, she has not made any appearances on live TV programming on AEW.

On Twitter, Deonna Purrazzo recently looked back at when she main evented AEW Dynamite back in 2022, in a match for the ROH Women's World Championship against Mercedes Martinez. Britt Baker reposted the tweet and agreed with her sentiments, possibly hinting at wanting to have a high stakes match with The Virtuosa.

"Same…" Baker tweeted.

Britt Baker says she's excited to be back in AEW amidst absence

Britt Baker recently talked about evolving as a wrestler in a recent appearance she had with Tony Khan and Bryan Danielson on a panel for SXSW.

She talked about how within the promotion, the addition of several key members from the talent, to the coaching staff, and from other areas have made the company an conducive environment for growth.

She then expressed her excitement in looking forward to return to the ring and cut some promos.

“Yeah, I do. Just growing as a wrestler and performer and learning what works and what doesn’t work. With all the new talent coming in, and new talent I get to work with, and new coaches and new people coming over from WWE, new brains and minds we get to pick. You’re really doing yourself a huge disservice if you’re not constantly asking everybody around you for help. The help in AEW is growing and growing. For me personally, I can’t wait to get back in the ring, have [a mic] in my hand and cut some promos. Stay tuned.” [H/T - 411Mania]

It remains to be seen when Baker makes her return, but this could be imminent, going by some reports. She could look to re-introduce herself to a roster that has been on a roll lately.

