Britt Baker sends out emotional message ahead of this week's AEW Dynamite

Few are more closely tied to AEW's early development than Dr. Britt Baker. Ahead of the company's return to Daily's Place for tonight's Homecoming edition of Dynamite, the doctor sent out an emotional message on social media.

Baker was the first woman signed by All Elite Wrestling in January 2019. Fans found it difficult to get behind her at first, but her transformation into an arrogant heel caught fire in the early days of the pandemic era. Baker went on to claim the AEW Women's World Championship and became the inaugural winner of the women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in 2022.

From the iconic Waiting Room segments to her star-making Unsanctioned Lights Out clash with Thunder Rosa, Dr. Britt Baker was a key figure in the early stages of AEW. As the company heads back to Jacksonville in celebration of its five-year anniversary, Baker sent out a message of love and gratitude on X:

"I think you’d be hard pressed to find someone who had more growth than me during the Daily’s Place era of @AEW. That time in Jax will forever be special for a certain group of people and I am eternally grateful for that. It’s something that can’t ever be explained unless you were there. ❤️ #AEWDynamite Homecoming tonight at 8pm ET."

You can check out Baker's tweet here.

Britt Baker reacted to the five-year anniversary of her signing

Dr. Britt Baker was announced as AEW's first female talent on January 8, 2019, just one week after the company was founded. The announcement came at the All Elite Wrestling rally held in Jacksonville, Florida.

A couple of days ago, a fan pointed out that it had been five years to the day since that memorable event. The doctor retweeted the post and added a simple message of acknowledgment:

"D👇🏼M👇🏼D👇🏼 @AEW," wrote Baker.

Expand Tweet

Baker has been largely absent since losing a TBS Championship challenge to Kris Statlander in September 2023. It remains to be seen when she will make her in-ring return.

She recently opened up on the reason she hasn't been around, which you can check out here.

Are you a fan of the former AEW Women's World Champion? Would you like to see her return to the ring soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here