Britt Baker sends a heartwarming message to AEW star amid hiatus from the company

Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker has not been seen on All Elite Wrestling programming since November 2024. She is rumored to be leaving the promotion soon and signing with rival company, WWE.

Ad

Even though Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. is quite controversial, she is close to many AEW stars. She is good friends with Willow Nightingale, and recently, she sent her a heartwarming message on Instagram. Two days ago, Nightingale shared a series of pictures from the current happenings in her life. Interestingly, Baker responded to this post. She simply called her friend "cute".

"U cuuuute," wrote Baker.

Ad

Trending

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

Baker commented on Willow's recent Instagram post. (Image via Willow Nightingale's official Instagram handle)

AEW star Willow Nightingale is a former TBS Champion. She is a fan favorite, and many fans believe that she has the potential to become the company's Women's World Champion someday. She recently signed a new contract that will keep her in All Elite Wrestling for the foreseeable future.

Ad

According to former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman, Britt Baker's time in AEW is over

Former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman is a longtime critic of All Elite Wrestling. In a recent episode of his The Last Word podcast, he stated that his sources told him that Baker is gone from AEW and is close to signing with World Wrestling Entertainment.

Ad

"Alright, so I just got in real time. You guys know, I've just been breaking news left and right, and I have yet when it's in context, I have yet to be wrong. So, I just found out there's a name, a female name, out there that is this close to signing with the WWE. Any guesses?...Gone from AEW [Britt Baker], close," he said. [10:59 - 11:31]

Ad

If Coach's sources are correct, Triple H will have a star at his disposal. Baker can certainly be a huge name in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!