Britt Baker sends a message for male AEW star amid absence - "Crazy MF"

AEW star Britt Baker hasn't been seen in the promotion for over five months. She last wrestled in November against Penelope Ford on Dynamite. However, the star has been active on social media and recently congratulated Darby Allin on his incredible achievement. He, too, hasn't been seen in the company for over four months. He was last seen during the final Rampage episode.
The former TNT Champion had planned to climb Mount Everest in 2024, but due to a foot injury, his trip was postponed. He decided to complete the mission in 2025. After months of training, Darby Allin started to climb in mid-April. Updates of the climb were given to fans from time to time.
After approximately one month, he completed the mission and even hoisted AEW's flag on top of the world's tallest mountain. Many coworkers and veterans have congratulated the relentless star for his efforts and dedication.
The former AEW Women's World Champion even posted about the major feat on Instagram.
"This crazy MF just climbed Mount Everest," she wrote.
Take a look at the story below:
Fans are already waiting for Darby's return as the star has successfully completed his mission.
Major update on Britt Baker surfaced
The former AEW Women's World Champion hasn't been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion since November 2024. After her match with Penelope Ford, she teased a program with Serena Deeb, but The Doctor was seen nowhere after that edition of Dynamite. Reports claimed that Tony Khan was keeping her off TV for a while.
According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Britt Baker is willing to return to the promotion and might be back on TV soon.
It will be interesting to see when the former champion will return to the company.