Britt Baker sends a message to Tony Khan amid rumors of being unhappy with AEW

Britt Baker sent an interesting message to AEW President Tony Khan amid speculation of her unhappiness with the company.

For those unaware, Baker tweeted a few days back highlighting how little promo time she has received in All Elite Wrestling in 2023. This was followed by rampant chatter among fans about the former AEW Women's Champion going public with her grievances. Amid this, Britt Baker has shared a tweet, sure to reassure those viewers who want her to continue to be a part of the company.

Jacksonville Jaguars, a football team owned by Tony Khan's father, Shahid Khan, recently shared a picture of Baker on its X account. The Doctor responded to it by mentioning how she was a "company woman" and tagged Tony Khan.

Check out the tweet below:

"company woman let's go @TonyKhan" tweeted Britt Baker.

Bully Ray wasn't happy with Britt Baker publicly sharing her frustrations with AEW

On a recent episode of his Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray mentioned how the issue could have also been addressed by walking into the boss's room. He also explained that AEW was investing in other performers at the moment and that Baker could go back to the drawing board and reinvent her character:

"I'm not gonna jump on Britt. I'm gonna jump on Britt and every wrestler that has ever done that. Wrestlers who complain on social media about their push...is a coward. The same way you're tweeting is the same way you could be walking into your boss' office. They are investing in some of the women, but maybe they're just not investing in Britt Baker right now. You can take some time to freshen up again, and then you come back strong," said Bully Ray.

It remains to be seen how AEW utilizes Britt Baker going forward or if she will continue to get little screen time due to a stacked women's roster.

