WWE legend calls Britt Baker a ‘coward’ for venting frustration with AEW publicly 

A WWE legend recently derided foundational AEW star Britt Baker for sharing her frustrations online. The legend in question is Bully Ray.

Last week, the former AEW Women's Champion posted a comparison of promo time given to some of the company's stars. Baker showed off the times allotted to MJF and Christian Cage next to hers, which was zero for the entire year.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray talked about how this issue can be resolved backstage.

"I'm not gonna jump on Britt. I'm gonna jump on Britt and every wrestler that has ever done that. Wrestlers who complain on social media about their push...is a coward. The same way you're tweeting is the same way you could be walking into your boss' office. They are investing in some of the women, but maybe they're just not investing in Britt Baker right now. You can take some time to freshen up again, and then you come back strong," said Bully Ray.

Bully Ray proposed a storyline for AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs

Powerhouse Hobbs is one of the most vicious characters the promotion has built.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray talked about how the young AEW star should be presented to highlight him as a major player:

"If I have the pencil, I am not putting Will Hobbs in a definitive story with any particular babyface for three months," Ray said. "I'm having Will Hobbs show up on 'Dynamite,' 'Collision,' 'Rampage,' and just destroying things at will. And when somebody decides to interview him and they ask him, 'Will Hobbs, what is your mission statement? Why are you doing what you're doing?' '(...) 'Because I can and I can't be stopped.' Everybody is going to fear Will Hobbs and get that character to a point where you know that when he shows up, something is gonna happen," said Bully Ray.

Powerhouse Hobbs has come a long way since his debut in AEW, but the company still has plenty of work to do if he is to be a top star in the company.

Do you think Britt Baker calling out the company publicly was right? Let us know in the comments section below.