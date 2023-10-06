WWE Hall of Famer proposes major angle for Powerhouse Hobbs

Powerhouse Hobbs is one of the most talented stars in AEW and has a lot of potential to become one of the next top guys in the company. A WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke about him and proposed a major angle for Hobbs.

The name in question is none other than Bully Ray who has compared Hobbs before to veterans like Ahmed Johnson.

Powerhouse Hobbs attacked Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho this past week on AEW Dynamite following their victory over Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher.

Speaking on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" show, Bully Ray suggested the creative direction he would like to see Hobbs take.

"If I have the pencil, I am not putting Will Hobbs in a definitive story with any particular babyface for three months," Ray said. "I'm having Will Hobbs show up on 'Dynamite,' 'Collision,' 'Rampage,' and just destroying things at will. And when somebody decides to interview him and they ask him, 'Will Hobbs, what is your mission statement? Why are you doing what you're doing?' 'It's one reason: to f**k things up.' 'Why?' 'Because I can and I can't be stopped.'

He continued:

"No rhyme, no reason. Babyfaces, heels, backstage producers, women, men — you name it. Everybody is going to fear Will Hobbs and get that character to a point where you know that when he shows up, something is gonna happen. That's what I would do with him until you settle into a particular babyface standing up to Will." H/T:[WrestlingInc]

Bully Ray compares AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs to New Jack and Ahmed Johnson

WWE Hall of Famer, Bully Ray recently praised AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs and compared him to wrestling veterans like Ahmed Johnson and New Jack.

Hobbs is known for his impressive physique and hard-hitting style. WWE legend Bully Ray stated that he is a mixture of both New Jack and Ahmed Johnson.

Speaking on the recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said the following

"[Powerhouse Hobbs] reminds me of a mixture between Ahmed Johnson and New Jack and that's one hell of a mix right there. Because Ahmed was a big bad Mother-trucker, who could tear you limb from limb and New Jack had an edge that the world never got to see, New Jack was a very unique personality. I think that's a great mix of two talents all brought into one, Will Hobbs." [From 09:11 to 09:45]

