Britt Baker shares cryptic post after missing AEW Revolution 2025

AEW Revolution has come and gone, and once again, Britt Baker was nowhere to be seen. Amid her extended hiatus, the former AEW Women's World Champion posted a cryptic message on social media.

Dr. Britt Baker has been missing from television for the last few months, but she's keeping busy outside the ring. The 33-year-old still practices dentistry and she recently dipped her toes into Hollywood with a minor role in Queen of the Ring, which also featured fellow All Elite stars Kamille and current AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm.

Last night's AEW Revolution featured two high-stakes women's matches, with Mercedes Mone retaining her TBS Championship against Momo Watanabe and Toni Storm finally putting Mariah May away in a Hollywood Ending. Following the event, Baker took to X/Twitter to post an image of herself holding a curious sign:

"OLDER WISER HOTTER," the sign reads.

Britt Baker hasn't wrestled since November 2024

Despite the fact that Britt Baker has found success with projects outside the ring, fans continue to wonder when they'll see The Doctor return to television.

Britt returned after a lengthy injury hiatus last summer to face Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship. After losing her shot at the title, she competed only twice more in 2024: against Serena Deeb in October and against Penelope Ford on the November 13, 2024, episode of Wednesday's Dynamite. Despite winning both those matches, Baker disappeared soon after.

Rumors have swirled regarding backstage heat after a reported confrontation with MJF, but the most recent reports indicate that The Doctor's current hiatus is due to personal reasons. She's since been spotted on the red carpet of Cobra Kai, and she's remained active on social media.

With AEW's current female talent elevating the division, it's unclear whether Baker's chance of reclaiming her spot at the top of AEW has passed her by. Whether she can return to prominence in 2025 remains to be seen.

