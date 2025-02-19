Britt Baker shares good news amid AEW absence

AEW star Britt Baker recently shared a great piece of news. She and her loved ones are set to welcome a new member to their family very soon.

The 33-year-old star is among the top female wrestlers in Tony Khan's pro wrestling promotion. She hails from Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, and has a younger brother named Dane.

The former AEW Women's World Champion recently logged on to her Instagram account to share an incredible update about her family. She disclosed that she will become an aunt in a few months as her brother Dane and his wife Kris are expecting their child on August 2025.

"Auntie Britt coming in hot! Congrats to my baby bro Dane and his beautiful wife Kris!" she wrote.

Baker's IG story

Britt Baker has been absent from AEW for a while now. The fans last saw her on the November 13 edition of AEW Dynamite, where she wrestled Penelope Ford and defeated her.

It was rumored that she's been having some differences with Tony Khan due to backstage issues, but these rumors were later debunked. She's not actively being used because she's busy with her projects outside AEW.

Britt Baker spotted with current WWE stars

Amid her absence from AEW, Britt Baker has been spending quality time with her friends. She was recently spotted with current WWE star Xavier Woods. In her Instagram story, she posted a picture of herself hanging out with the New Day member and others.

The Doctor has recently met other stars, including WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins and former WWE star Sonya Deville.

Baker returned on June 30, 2024, at Forbidden Door after being away for over nine months. Upon her return, she engaged in a short rivalry with Mercedes Mone, which culminated at All In in London 2024.

