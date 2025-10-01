  • home icon
  • Britt Baker suddenly sends an emotional message to her fans amid continued AEW absence

Britt Baker suddenly sends an emotional message to her fans amid continued AEW absence

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 01, 2025 01:54 GMT
Britt Baker is a former AEW Women
Britt Baker is a former AEW Women's World Champion [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official Website]

Britt Baker has taken to social media to post a heartfelt message she had for her fans. This comes amid her unexplained absence from AEW, which has been ongoing for around 10 months.

Baker has not been seen since November, when she took on Penelope Ford in singles action. It seemed as if she was starting a feud with Serena Deeb, but the promotion did not follow up on this in any way. There has also not been any mention of her on TV since. It is unclear whether she will be making her return anytime soon.

Britt Baker has taken to X/Twitter to acknowledge the toxicity on the social media platform. She gave a shout-out to her fans, who never fail in showing her support, and wanted to acknowledge them instead of the internet trolls. She thanked them for always being there.

"We’re always so quick to burn the trolls on this app, but never quick enough to appreciate the true fans who show love every day. Thank you 🫶🏻" Baker wrote.

Britt Baker was not backstage at recent episode of AEW Dynamite

There was speculation that the former AEW Women's World Champion might make a return, as the recent episode of Dynamite took place in her hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Further fueling the speculation was a main event showcasing Kris Statlander's first title defense after becoming the world champion. Many believed Baker could show up after the match. This did not end up becoming the case as fans saw a segment that showed Stat rejecting the Death Riders instead.

PWInsider has reported that Britt Baker was not backstage for the show, despite this being in her hometown/

There are still so many unanswered questions regarding her booking and whether she'll return to the company before the year ends. With roughly three months to go, there is still a chance for this to happen.

Edited by Enzo Curabo
