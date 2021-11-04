×
“One way or another, it’s going to happen” - Britt Baker wants cross-promotion match with former Women’s Champion

Will Britt Baker get to utilize the "forbidden door" with AEW?
Matt Black
Modified Nov 04, 2021 05:36 AM IST
Could Britt Baker be the one to bring women through the "forbidden door" of All Elite Wrestling?

Ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss things related to All Elite Wrestling. When asked about the status of the potential dream match against IMPACT Wrestling's Deonna Purrazzo, Baker said she believed it would happen one day.

"Deonna is one of my best friends," Britt Baker said. "One day, I think, one way or another, it’s going to happen. It’s really cool Deonna and I have these underdog stories where we were not appreciated early on. And now she was ranked No. 3 in the PWI Top 150 women’s wrestlers, and I was ranked No. 4. It only makes sense for us to square off in the ring and have a little friendly competition. She has mentioned before about having a tag match. I’d love to do that. She is one of the best wrestlers in the world, period. I want to go against the best. I want to go against her."
Where will the Britt Baker vs. Deonna Purrazzo match take place?

While plenty of male wrestlers have jumped back and forth between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling over the past year, the women have been on the outside looking in.

But it hasn't been from a lack of trying, as the women on both sides have been very vocal about being able to make something happen.

Perhaps all people like Britt Baker and Deonna Purrazzo can do is continue to push for cross-promotional matches and increase fan demand to see it happen. Tony Khan has proven time and time again that he listens to his audience. If the fans continue to demand such a crossover, it will most likely happen.

Is Britt Baker the catalyst for Tony Khan to utilize the "forbidden door" for women in the near future? Which dream matches would you like to see? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

