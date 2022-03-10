Britt Baker set to defend the AEW Women's Championship inside a steel cage

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker will defend her title in a steel cage match in San Antonio, Texas, for next week's Dynamite. Tony Schiavone relayed Tony Khan's orders after Baker's nemesis Thunder Rosa beat Leyla Hirsch in today's show.

The champion quickly reacted to the stipulation, saying she had already beaten the Mexican star at Revolution. Baker reiterated that she is not afraid of cages, and Rosa, despite the huge reaction the latter will receive in her hometown.

Baker beat Rosa in Revolution 2022 with major interference from Jamie Hayter and Rebel. Without their assistance inside the cage, the tides could finally turn in La Mera Mera's favor next week.

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa have been feuding for a long time

It's no secret that Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa have no love lost for each other as they have been involved in some spectacular bouts.

At the St. Patrick's Day Slam of Dynamite of March 17, 2021, the two met in a brutal Light's Out match. Rebel betrayed Rosa before the match by hitting her with a crutch.

Baker was bloodied as a ladder smashed into her face, and Rosa hit a shotgun dropkick on her against it. Towards the end of the match, The Doctor tried to do the Lockjaw, but La Mera Mera rolled her into thumbtacks on the ring. The latter then hit a Fire Thunder Driver through a table to win.

As we mentioned earlier, Baker defeated Rosa at Revolution, thanks to some timely interference from Hayter and Rebel.

The Mexican almost got a victory via submission and a pinfall, but the referee was distracted, trying to contain the doctor's lackeys. Baker hit Rosa with the title belt to retain.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Dr. Britt Baker retains her AEW women’s title over Thunder Rosa



#AEWRevolution AND STILLDr. Britt Baker retains her AEW women’s title over Thunder Rosa AND STILL 🏆Dr. Britt Baker retains her AEW women’s title over Thunder Rosa#AEWRevolution https://t.co/wWi2hb1lB0

With their upcoming steel cage match for next week's Dynamite at San Antonio, Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa will surely steal the show again. The advantage will be on Rosa as AEW rarely disappoints a star's hometown crowd.

Do you think we will see a new AEW Women's Champion on Dynamite next week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy