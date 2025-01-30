  • home icon
  "Bro is not the final boss" - Fans roast Jon Moxley after the AEW star seemingly imitates The Rock on Dynamite

"Bro is not the final boss" - Fans roast Jon Moxley after the AEW star seemingly imitates The Rock on Dynamite

By Monika Thapa
Modified Jan 30, 2025 09:32 GMT
Jon Moxley (left) and The Rock (right) [Source: AEW and WWE gallery]
Jon Moxley (left) and The Rock (right)

Jon Moxley and the Death Riders storyline has been going on since October last year. The story doesn't seem to be heading towards an end anytime soon and the fans are getting restless and frustrated with the angle.

The Purveyor of Violence recently had an interview with Renee Paquette on Close Up on Dynamite. During the interview, he told people to "stop asking questions" and to "enjoy the da** ride."

The Rock cut a similar promo during the January 7, 2025, 'New Year’s Evil' edition of WWE NXT. He had appeared on WWE RAW's Netflix debut and acknowledged his onscreen rival Cody Rhodes.

The WWE Universe criticized him for breaking his character. Responding to his critics on NXT's appearance, he claimed he knows what he's doing because he's always 20 steps ahead of everyone. Therefore, people should appreciate whatever he does.

The fans quickly picked up the similarity between The Rock and Moxley's promos. People made fun of The One True King on X (fka Twitter) for trying to copy The Final Boss. Here are some of the top comments.

A fan said, "Bro is not the final boss"
"Mox think's he's the Rock lol," this person wrote.
A comment read, "What is he the rock? The Rock said something similar to this on the NXT after the Netflix premiere."
"This should go without saying but @JonMoxley is not @TheRock," said a user.

Jon Moxley explains why he doesn't carry his AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley is the reigning AEW World Champion, but the fans never see him carry his belt. Instead, he has locked it up in a briefcase that is under Marina Shafir's protection.

While speaking to Renee Paquette, he was asked why he kept his title in the briefcase. He replied that a belt doesn't define a champion, but his personality does.

He said, "I am the AEW World Championship. I am the living definition of that championship. You want to see it, it's right here. Take a look at it. This is the AEW World Championship, it lives here. It's not something you win, it's not something you hold, it's not something you show off, it's not something you hold up over your head, it's not something you pose a picture with."

Jon Moxley then explained that he was building a powerful army for himself and had a lot planned in his brain. He has a grand vision that he believes not everyone can understand.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
हिन्दी