"Bro needs the World Title," "This man is a star in the making" - Fans urge Tony Khan to push 6ft 10in star in AEW

A six-foot-ten-inch giant should be granted a well-deserved push in AEW, according to a number of wrestling fans on social media. Big Bill was recently in action in Australia.

There was some apprehension among viewers when the erstwhile W. Morrissey abruptly broke away from his tag team with Ricky Starks and paired with Chris Jericho as a member of the latter's new group, The Learning Tree. For the past several weeks, The Redwood has lent his support to The Nueve against his opposers and challengers.

Despite being a heel, Big Bill has often been on the receiving end of uncharacteristically positive responses from live crowds. This was observed recently in Australia, where AEW taped both the latest edition of the Grand Slam TV special and a joint event with ROH dubbed Global Wars. The 38-year-old competed on the latter show, teaming with Jericho and their stable-mate Bryan Keith to take on Bandido and The Outrunners.

Word on social media has suggested that the near-seven-footer garnered overwhelming fan support during his appearance in Brisbane.

Users on X/Twitter echoed the audience reception enjoyed by Big Bill at Global Wars by heaping praise on the 38-year-old star.

One suggested that Tony Khan consider crowning him as the AEW World Champion, whereas another comment speculated that the powerhouse could potentially dethrone Jericho for his ROH World Title instead. Many were unanimous in wanting Bill to split away from the inaugural All Elite World Champion.

"Future Ring of Honor World Champion. And you can't teach that!" quipped a fan.

"WHY is this beast playing goon for Chris Jericho? Dude should legit be SMASHING everyone in AEW," argued a viewer.

"Best big man in the biz right now," praised a fan.

"Turning him pretty soon They have teased it for a month," noted another fan.

"Pops only beaten by Kenny & Will. Big bill was a beast," wrote a user.

It remains to be seen if Big Bill's international success translates to a push when the company's programming returns to US soil.

AEW's Chris Jericho dishes on crowds loving Big Bill

During his recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Chris Jericho opened up on recruiting Big Bill and Bryan Keith to the ranks of The Learning Tree. The former JAS leader discussed the reactions drawn by The Redwood from AEW audiences as of late, stating:

"Now, it’s really cool to work with those guys because they’re coming into their own. Bryan Keith is just hilarious with just everything he says. Bill has really embraced this wise man following the guru of The Learning Tree. He’s just a killer and people chanting his name nightly, that’s something we’ve noticed as well. It’s just been really cool to work with all these people and they’re all getting more TV time and learning and working with major players. How is that a bad thing in any way, shape, or form?” [H/T:Fightful]

Bill is currently embroiled in a feud with another 'Powerhouse' - the latter being none other than Will Hobbs.

