Brock Lesnar compared to Hulk Hogan after recent WWE Elimination Chamber performance

A top AEW star has shared their thoughts on Brock Lesnar's recent match with Bobby Lashley at the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event and has compared the "Beast Incarnate" to wrestling legend Hulk Hogan.

The star in question is FTR's Dax Harwood, who, like many fans around the world, watched the two behemoths go at it in front of a sold-out Montreal crowd.

Lashley came out victorious on the night due to a low blow from Lesnar, causing the match to be thrown out before Brock decided to decimate anything and everything he set his eyes on.

Speaking on his podcast, "FTR with Dax," the AEW star admitted that the end of the match wasn't for him, but that Lesnar's aura reminded him of some of the biggest stars of the 1980s, including Hulk Hogan.

“Yeah, very 80s super-heavyweight Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, Big John Studd type match. But [Brock] Lesnar has the aura about him and you know he has—the people just believe in him, so he can do whatever he wants and they believe in it. It may be one of those things where at the end of the match, like this one, again not my cup of tea, and maybe not a lot of fans’ cup of tea, but after the match the fans are like ‘oh come on that was s**t’ but then the next time Brock comes out, they don’t care, they’ve forgotten about it, because Brock has moved on from being a guy who can just have great matches, he’s got such an aura about him.” [1:07:53-1:08:38]

Brock Lesnar could have an even bigger super-heavyweight clash in the near future as he has been challenged to a WrestleMania match by Omos.

Brock Lesnar famously beat Hulk Hogan in 2002

Much like Dax Harwood, some have wondered what it would be like if Brock Lesnar was able to mix it up with some of the biggest stars of one of wrestling's biggest boom periods: the 1980s.

Luckily, in 2002, fans got to see a glimpse of what could happen as Brock Lesnar took on Hulk Hogan on the August 8th, 2002 edition of WWE SmackDown.

"The Next Big Thing" put his WWE Undisputed Championship shot against The Rock on the line in the match, which, while Hogan had tremendous fan support at the time, didn't phase Lesnar.

Brock forced Hogan to pass out after hitting an F-5 and a bear hug, squeezing the life out of an already busted-open "Hulkster." Lesnar would later advance to that year's SummerSlam, where he defeated The Rock to become the youngest (at the time) World Champion in WWE history.

