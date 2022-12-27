Brock Lesnar's former partner receives a heartfelt message from WWE RAW Superstar's wife

A WWE veteran recently completed 20 years since his Smackdown debut, leading to former AEW star Big Swole congratulating him on Twitter.

The veteran in question, Shelton Benjamin, first appeared on the blue brand in 2002. Teaming up with Charlie Haas and Kurt Angle, he became a member of 'Team Angle'. He has teamed up with Brock Lesnar on multiple occasions, as well as having several title reigns with the Intercontinental and United States Championship belts.

Given his long tenure with the Stamford-based Promotion, WWE recently posted a video with many stars acknowledging his achievements over the years. The video was retweeted by WWE RAW Superstar Cedric Alexandre's wife and ex-AEW star, Big Swole, with a heartfelt message.

"He’s the man!"

You can check out the full tweet here:

Shelton Benjamin's latest match was last month on RAW, where he went up against Dominik Mysterio in a singles match. Despite putting up a commendable effort, Dominik was eventually able to pick up the win.

Shawn Michaels believes Shelton Benjamin is destined for the WWE Hall of Fame

While Shelton Benjamin does not have any world title reigns in his career in WWE, he is certainly guaranteed to have a Hall of Fame spot ready for him at the end of his pro-wrestling run.

With a number of superstars and legends talking about Shelton's time in the Stamford-based promotion, Shawn Michaels added a rather interesting proclamation to his message.

"From The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels, I just want to say congratulations. And we will keep a spot warm for you in the Hall of Fame, my man. Because that's a guaranteed deal, whenever you're ready to put up the boots. Congratulations." [03:44 - 03:57]

Shelton is currently 47 years old. Despite him getting on in years, the veteran is still an active participant in the squared circle. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

Do you think Shelton Benjamin should join AEW in the final stages of his career?

