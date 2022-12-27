"That's a guaranteed deal" - Shawn Michaels claims current star is a future WWE Hall of Famer

WWE legend Shawn Michaels believes Shelton Benjamin will be joining him in the Hall of Fame once he retires.

The Heartbreak Kid was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. He came out of retirement after eight years in 2018 to team up with Triple H against The Undertaker & Kane at Crown Jewel.

WWE released a special video for Shelton Benjamin earlier today to celebrate twenty years with the company. In the video, Shawn Michaels noted that he remembers when Benjamin first arrived at the company.

"Shelton, I mean, I can remember him coming in the door and it doesn't seem that long ago. Now it's 20 years." [00:22 - 00:30]

Michaels added that they will keep a spot warm for Shelton Benjamin in the Hall of Fame once he retires.

"From the Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels, I just want to say congratulations. And we will keep a spot warm for you in the Hall of Fame, my man. Because that's a guaranteed deal whenever it is you're ready to put up the boots. Congratulations." [03:44 - 03:57]

Shawn Michaels reflects on his epic match against Shelton Benjamin on WWE RAW

The Heartbreak Kid and the former United States Champion had a singles match on RAW that many fans talk about to this day.

The clash took place on May 2, 2005. It was a part of the Gold Rush Tournament to determine the number one contender for Batista's World Heavyweight Championship. Shawn Michaels picked up the victory after Benjamin springboarded off the top rope into one of the most memorable Sweet Chin Musics of all time.

In the tribute video for Shelton Benjamin, the Hall of Famer spoke about his classic encounter with the former. The legend claimed that it was one of the best matches of his career.

"I feel like one of the best matches of my career, I really feel like what Shelton and I did out there was really cool," said Shawn Michaels. "It's a match that people remember to this day, and I'm always so proud of matches that like that, things that people know where they were when they saw that match." [01:18 - 01:34]

Shelton Benjamin was recently a part of The Hurt Business with Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and MVP. WWE teased a potential reunion of the popular last week on RAW, and time will tell if it comes to fruition.

