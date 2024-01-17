"Brock Lesnar vs John Cena please" - Fans urge Tony Khan to make a bold call on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan has several big decisions to make ahead of this Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite. Arguably the biggest match of the card will see Samoa Joe defend his World Title against Hook and fans have had their say on what they want to see.

Samoa Joe defeated MJF at the Worlds End pay-per-view to capture the AEW World Championship for the first time in his career. He defeated the Salt of the Earth via technical submission after locking him in the Coquina Clutch.

Following his victory, the Samoan Submission Machine was challenged by Hook on an episode of Dynamite. The FTW Champion stood face-to-face with the champion and the showdown was set and will take place at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina.

This sparked a massive reaction from fans online who were not very happy about Hook getting such a big match-up this early in his career. While the merits and demerits of the clash can be debated to no end, the match is going to happen. Several fans expressed their desire to see the former TNA World Champion demolish Hook.

Someone even wanted a repeat of Brock Lesnar's iconic squash win over John Cena at SummerSlam 2014.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Samoa Joe acknowledges AEW President Tony Khan's gift

Upon Samoa Joe's victory at AEW Worlds End, he was conferred with a brand new belt. While the center plate remained the same, there were new side plates and a new nameplate. The belt has been specifically designed for Joe.

The AEW World Champion acknowledged the attention to detail in a recent interview:

"That was done on my behalf, and it is a wonderful piece of gold from the Khan family. It’s not going anywhere for a long time, so that’s to let everyone know who the champion is.''

Joe continued:

"It’s my championship belt under my reign, so it needed to reflect my values. The belt was very fancy looking before. My belt belongs among kings and queens, not looking like it’s going to be paraded around the Hamptons on the weekend.''

Samoa Joe is yet to defend his title and Hook is an interesting first opponent. It remains to be seen if the latter will be competitive or get annihilated.

Are you looking forward to the battle between Samoa Joe & Hook? Shoot in the comment box.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here