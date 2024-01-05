Brodie Lee hated taking Blackpool Combat Club member's signature move

Wrestling is known for athletic moves. However, the late Brodie Lee took some time to adjust to a unique move that was the signature one for a Blackpool Club Member, as revealed by the member himself.

That member is Claudio Castagnoli, and the move is the Big Swing. Recently, Claudio sat down for an interview and was asked about the move, specifically, about wrestlers who had any problems taking the move.

While conversing with Denise Salcedo, he revealed how Brodie Lee reacted:

"Brodie Lee used to hate it, he used to curse me out the whole time which I thought was hilarious, we always got into it beforehand and afterward, it was great, he just hated it so much I always remember that," he said. [wrestlinginc.com]

Lee was one of the taller wrestlers at 1.96 m (6ft 5in), and it would only be natural for such a tall individual to feel a little bit dizzy when in a horizontal motion.

Tony Khan had Brodie Lee's son, Negative 1 greet a young fan after a Dynamite episode

Late Lee's son, who is on the AEW roster as Negative 1 is currently a member of the Dark Order, but he hasn't yet competed, as he is yet to attain the age of eighteen.

His mother, Amanda Huber, works with AEW in an executive position and had once joked that her son is the Devil. Tony Khan recently surprised a young fan with Negative 1 walking out into the arena to greet them.

Check the post:

"Tony Khan thank the Orlando crowd with Brodie Lee Jr -1 on his side!" the post read.

The Exalted One has had a deep influence on the world of wrestling and was one of the most recognizable faces on wrestling television for the longest of times. He was part of the Wyatt Family as Luke Harper, a faction that fans consider to be ahead of the times.

What do you think? Will Negative One have a better run than his dad? Tell us in the comments section.