"Nobody wants to listen" - AEW personality claims to know the identity of The Devil

The Devil has been the centerpiece of AEW programming for the past few months. The masked man and his goons have recently conducted backstage assaults on stars like Jay White, Hangman Adam Page, The Acclaimed, and MJF.

In the main event of the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite, the team, constituting the Masked Men, won the ROH Tag Titles from MJF. The Salt of the Earth had earlier chosen to go into the tag match alone after his partner, Samoa Joe, failed to compete due to a staged attack. Joe's association with the Devil was revealed in the show's closing moments, after which The Samoan Submission Machine attacked MJF.

AEW official Amanda Huber recently claimed to know the identity of the Devil on social media. The wife of the Late Jonathan Huber (Brodie Lee) responded to a funny Twitter post by Evil Uno:

"Evil Uno suspects that Negative 1 is The Devil," Evil Uno wrote.

Negative 1 was the name given to Brodie Lee Jr. by the Dark Order when he became an official member of the faction following Brodie's demise in December 2020. Amanda acknowledged Evil Uno's suspicion about her 11-year-old son by responding with a hilarious message:

"I’ve been saying this for years but nobody wants to listen," Amanda Huber wrote.

Here is the post:

Preston Vance credits Brodie Lee for getting him an AEW job

The former member of the Dark Order, Preston Vance (10), recently shared a heartfelt message on the third death anniversary of Brodie Lee, who passed away on December 26, 2020.

Through a Twitter post, the 31-year-old star expressed gratitude towards the late Brodie Lee for taking a chance on him and getting him a job in AEW:

"He put his name on me, stuck his neck out for me, took a chance on me, and essentially got me a job. I thanked him so much I think he got annoyed haha. I try and mold everything I do after him. Not just in the ring but out. Everyone loved you. You were the man. #BrodieLeeForever," Pres10 wrote.

Here is the Twitter post:

