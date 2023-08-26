Brodie Lee and Jon Moxley featured during tribute video for Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown

Tonight, the entire WWE Universe and everyone on the roster who was available from the promotion paid tribute to Windham Rotunda, known to many as Bray Wyatt, a day after his sudden demise.

WWE prepared a tribute video for the Eater of Worlds, which they played on SmackDown, following a moment of silence for the late superstar.

The video showcased several iconic moments of Bray Wyatt's career. His early days in NXT, the Wyatt Family's debut in the main roster, his Fiend persona, and his last stint with the promotion before his passing.

During the video, fans saw a bit of everything from his career, including his feuds and the people who stood by him for many of his storylines. The infamous Wyatt Family was one of the highlights of the video, as this was the faction he was known for.

The late AEW star Brodie Lee was seen in the video, as he and Bray were members of the Wyatt Family. The other half of the quintet, Erick Redbeard and Braun Strowman, were in attendance tonight on SmackDown.

Another AEW star shown in the video was Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose), whom Wyatt feuded with when he was still with The Shield.

Tonight's SmackDown is expected to be an emotional episode featuring tributes to the late great Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt. Both of them will be truly missed in the wrestling community.

