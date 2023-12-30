Brodie Lee and top AEW stars feature during Bray Wyatt's tribute video on WWE SmackDown

WWE paid tribute to the late Bray Wyatt on the last SmackDown of 2023. Several AEW stars were spotted in the video package, including the late Brodie Lee (FKA Luke Harper).

A few days ago, AEW paid homage to the former TNT Champion's third death anniversary, posing a video tribute to him.

Bray Wyatt's tribute on SmackDown tonight was a rendition of his theme song, along with key moments across his career and a rundown of his iconic gimmicks from his early days in NXT to the various storylines he had on the main roster with the Wyatt Family, the Firefly Fun House, and the numerous big names he worked with.

The video also showed many off-camera moments, including his personal life with his family and the fun moments he shared with the other WWE Superstars he was with.

Despite not being with the company anymore, names like Jon Moxley, the Hardy Boyz, Erick Redbeard (FKA Erick Rowan), and the late Brodie Lee were among those spotted in the vignette, as they were important figures in the late superstar's career.

The wrestling world misses you, Bray Wyatt.

