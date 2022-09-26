35-year-old performer addresses his AEW future following Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black's alleged exit

Brody King has made his AEW status clear after his House of Black stablemates Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black allegedly departed the promotion.

A few days back, news broke that Black had reportedly departed All Elite Wrestling to deal with personal issues. Following this, rumors began circulating about WWE contacting Malakai, quizzing if he was interested in being back with the promotion.

If this wasn't enough, earlier today, news of Buddy Matthews being done with AEW began swirling on the internet. The former Cruiserweight Champion confirmed his hiatus but didn't reveal if he was leaving the Promotion.

Now, Black and Matthews' House of Black stablemate, Brody King, has shared a GIF on Twitter, resoundingly making it clear that he has no intention of leaving AEW anytime soon. Check out the former ROH Tag Team Champion's expletive-laden tweet here.

𝚃𝚎𝚣𝚆𝚛𝚕𝚍 🤘🏾 @StormSZN_ How do mess up HoB, Malakai could’ve easily been AEW’s top heel alongside Brody King and Buddy Matthews. How do mess up HoB, Malakai could’ve easily been AEW’s top heel alongside Brody King and Buddy Matthews. https://t.co/0iLjZCZnA9

With two of his stablemates seemingly done with the company, it remains to be seen if Brody King continues to be a part of House of Black with Julia Hart on his side or charts his separate path.

Fans reacted in droves to AEW star Brody King's tweet

As soon as King tweeted, fans began to share their varied reactions in the comments section.

One user pointed out that Brody King was loyal to AEW and that the company needed more performers like him.

gifadamus @istomatoafruit @Brodyxking Brody King is loyal to AEW. We need more guys like you and Swerve. @Brodyxking Brody King is loyal to AEW. We need more guys like you and Swerve.

Another user wrote that though he loved House of Black, he would continue supporting him and Julia Hart regardless of the stable's uncertain future.

Don Curlyone @OneDumbNyuk @Brodyxking I loved the HOB with all 4 of you, but I will continue to support you and Julia in your journeys to the top of the card. @Brodyxking I loved the HOB with all 4 of you, but I will continue to support you and Julia in your journeys to the top of the card.

Loads of users praised the former ROH star, urging Tony Khan to make him a main event attraction in All Elite Wrestling.

One user went as far as to pitch a new iteration of The House of Black, with Brody King as the leader and the likes of Josh Woods, Luchasaurus, and more with him.

The 407th Adam @Adam407



-Julia Hart

-Parker Boudreaux

-Josh Woods

-Luchasaurus

-The Butcher @Brodyxking Someone ask @TonyKhan to reboot The House of Black around Brody King. This guy has world title upside. Some suggestions:-Julia Hart-Parker Boudreaux-Josh Woods-Luchasaurus-The Butcher @Brodyxking Someone ask @TonyKhan to reboot The House of Black around Brody King. This guy has world title upside. Some suggestions:-Julia Hart-Parker Boudreaux-Josh Woods-Luchasaurus-The Butcher

Whatever the case, it's safe to say fans would keep a close eye on how things pan out for King going forward in Tony Khan's promotion.

Do you see Brody King becoming a singles champion in All Elite Wrestling anytime soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

