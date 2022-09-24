Latest backstage rumors emerge on Malakai Black's current status with AEW and potential WWE interest

New reports have shed light on Malakai Black's AEW departure and WWE's possible interest.

Malakai Black made his last AEW appearance at All Out, taking the pinfall in a six-man tag loss to Miro, Sting, and Darby Allin. He entered the event under much speculation, with it being reported that he had asked for his release, and at the event, he appeared to bid fans farewell.

It was reported earlier WWE had contacted Black while he was under contract with All Elite Wrestling. Fightful Select has since added that they heard from WWE sources that Malakai had indicated he wished he was still with the Stamford-based company.

He is said to be effectively done with AEW but is restricted from moving to WWE for an extended period. It's alleged that several in AEW management initially had the impression that he was looking to return to WWE. However, some higher-ups took the stance of "if they want to go, let them," according to the report.

WWE reportedly reached out to AEW stars Swerve Strickland and FTR

WWE is also said to have reached out to other contracted talent, including FTR and Swerve Strickland.

FTR previously wrestled in WWE as The Revival, capturing the SmackDown, RAW, and NXT Tag Team Championship. Likewise, Swerve Strickland also spent time with the promotion before becoming All Elite. He captured the NXT North American Title and led Hit Row before his 2021 release.

Hit Row has been brought back after Triple H assumed creative control of the company. It makes sense, therefore, that the promotion would be interested in Swerve despite his current status.

FTR has attracted interest from its former employers, even under Vince McMahon's regime. Once again, it isn't surprising for WWE to take an interest in their services as the team came through the NXT brand while it was helmed by Triple H.

