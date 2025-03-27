Bron Breakker's former victim makes shocking AEW debut 

An unexpected AEW debut took place moments ago on Dynamite during a heated segment. This featured a former star who was one of Bron Breakker's victims on his warpath in NXT.

Earlier tonight, Powerhouse Hobbs got into a fight with Mark Davis ahead of their bout. The security had to get involved, as they needed to get things in order to start the match officially. This comes following Hobbs and Brody King getting into a brief brawl with Davis and Kyle Fletcher.

Many were quick to spot a former WWE Superstar among the security detail, as Von Wagner was one of those holding back Powerhouse. He was released by the Stamford-based promotion in April 2024 and has yet to sign with any major promotion. Tonight may be proof that he could now be affiliated with AEW.

In September 2023, he fought Bron Breakker in a no-disqualification match. The latter ended up winning the match, and to make things worse, he even bludgeoned his opponent's head using steel steps after the match.

It remains to be seen whether this is a one-off appearance for Wagner. It is rare that well-known names in the industry are given roles like such in AEW. This could be a sign of an imminent debut.

