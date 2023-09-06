[NSFW] Graphic photo of a bloody Von Wagner being stretchered out after WWE NXT went off-air

The graphic aftermath of Bron Breakker's attack on Von Wagner saw a bloody Wagner being stretchered out by WWE's medical personnel.

Bron Breakker took on Von Wagner in a No DQ match on tonight's episode of NXT. In the end, Breakker pinned Wagner to pick up a huge victory. But the young gun wasn't done with Wagner in the least.

Breakker hit a ring step on an unconscious Wagner in a disturbing visual as the show's feed was cut. Shortly after, a bunch of photos showing the brutal aftermath of the attack began making the rounds on Twitter. You can check out the photos HERE, but please proceed with caution, as the photos are extremely graphic in nature.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels came out after the show went off the air. The veteran looked quite concerned over what had just happened. He accompanied the medical personnel as they stretchered Wagner backstage.

Breakker's vicious attack on Von Wagner has left the WWE Universe dumbstruck. The two second-generation stars had a brutal encounter with Baron Corbin in commentary. Even Corbin was left dumbfounded as Vic Joseph could not help but utter some NSFW words himself.

It remains to be seen how the story will pan out.

