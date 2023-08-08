Brother vs. brother match teased in AEW

In a recent interview, former AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, have hinted at a potential brother vs. brother showdown.

The Young Bucks are one of the most famous and best tag team in the world. Fans, who enjoy watching their online show Being The Elite on YouTube, can recall when they faced each other on the 200th episode of the show.

During an interview with the Swerve City podcast, Nick Jackson revealed his desire for a singles match on AEW's flagship show, Dynamite.

"I would like to do a singles match at some point on Dynamite. I think it'd be fun and fans would like it. We don't need a feud, just a random singles match at some point. I wouldn't want to feud. Let's just have fun, one night only. I don't know how it would work, maybe in a tournament setting," Nick said. [H/T- Fightful]

It remains to be seen if, The Young Bucks will ever have a singles match in AEW, but the possibility is certainly intriguing.

WWE Hall of Famer praises the Young Bucks for re-signing with AEW

The Elite, consisting of Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page, recently extended their contracts with All Elite Wrestling. These four wrestlers have significantly contributed to AEW's rapid success.

During the recent episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff praised the decision of re-signing taken by the Young Bucks.

"That’s a healthy decision because there is a less chance they’re going to get hurt. Less times you are in the ring, no matter how good you are or what kind of condition [you’re in], the less times you’re in the ring, the less of a chance you have to get injured. That could derail your career, or just accumulate injuries over time that will stack up and matter once you hit 45 or 50, especially the style of wrestling they do. So I think taking perhaps less money for certain less wear and tear and to be able to spend time with your family and be there for those important moments. Hats off to them, good decision," Bischoff said.

Even Nick Jackson shared that the Young Bucks' decision to re-sign was influenced by balancing work and family.

Do you want to see a brother vs. brother match in Tony Khan's promotion between The Young Bucks? Sound off in the comments section below.

