WWE veteran explains why the Young Bucks not jumping ship from AEW is a "good decision"

AEW stars Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, and Hangman Adam Page, together known as The Elite, recently re-signed with All Elite Wrestling. The news of the contract renewal by these four stars, who have been instrumental in the success of the Jacksonville-based promotion in such a short period, took the wrestling world by storm.

Nick Jackson talked about Young Bucks' (Nick and Matt Jackson) decision to re-sign with the company stating that the balance between work and family life played a major role.

During the recent episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff appreciated the decision of re-signing taken by the Young Bucks.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated the opportunity to work and travel for 300 days a year is wonderful for those in their 20s or early 30s as they do not have family-related commitments.

"Look, for some, if you’re [anywhere from your] 20’s to early 30’s and you don’t have a family, you don’t have a meaningful relationship that you’re concerned about, and you’re having the time of your life and you’re performing and traveling the world, an opportunity to work 300 days a year is a wonderful opportunity," said Bischoff. [H/T Fightful]

Bischoff added that Young Bucks, being family-oriented individuals, made a fantastic decision, as AEW has a less hectic work schedule which means that they can spend more time with their families and be present for important moments.

The veteran further said that the less you're in the ring, the fewer chances you have of getting injuries that could derail your career or accumulate and create issues as you get older.

"That’s a healthy decision because there is a less chance they’re going to get hurt. Less times you are in the ring, no matter how good you are or what kind of condition [you’re in], the less times you’re in the ring, the less of a chance you have to get injured. That could derail your career, or just accumulate injuries over time that will stack up and matter once you hit 45 or 50, especially the style of wrestling they do. So I think taking perhaps less money for certain less wear and tear and to be able to spend time with your family and be there for those important moments. Hats off to them, good decision," Bischoff added. [H/T Fightful]

Current AEW Tag Team Champions challenged Young Bucks for a match at All In

During the recent episode of AEW Collision, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (FTR) successfully defended their World Tag Team Championship against Brian Cage and Big Bill.

After their victory, FTR challenged the Young Bucks for a match at AEW All-In Pay-Per-View, which is set to take place at Wembley Stadium later this month. The current tag team champions stated that the two sides have unfinished business.

FTR and the Young Bucks are arguably one of the best tag teams on the AEW roster and in the world. It is, therefore, logical that the company will want them to face each other at its biggest-ever event. The match has not yet been made official, but it will likely be soon.

