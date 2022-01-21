Top AEW star breaks character to send a special message for Jon Moxley

Bryan Danielson recently sent out a message to Jon Moxley after the former AEW Champion made his triumphant return to the company at this week's Dynamite.

Mox kicked things off at the Wednesday night show in front of a rabid Washington DC crowd, who cheered on top of their lungs for him. During his memorable promo, Moxley thanked all his fans for having his back during his ups and downs in the business and challenged anyone willing to fight him to step up.

While one would have expected a heel like Danielson to send a message accepting Jon Moxley's challenge, he instead welcomed back the latter with his tweet. Moreover, The American Dragon also termed the moment "beautiful." Check out the former WWE Champion's tweet below:

"This is beautiful… welcome back," tweeted Bryan Danielson.

For those unaware, Moxley had been away from All Elite Wrestling for nearly three months after he entered an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Considering how much hype his return has generated, it's safe to say Jon Moxley's appeal hasn't diminished one bit, and he remains one of AEW's most beloved babyfaces.

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley were rumored to wrestle at Full Gear 2021

It's no secret that Danielson vs. Moxley was among the biggest matches Tony Khan was keen to book for AEW Full Gear 2021. Both performers were part of the World Title Eliminator Tournament, the finals of which was supposed to go down at the November 13 pay-per-view.

While The American Dragon made it to the finals and even won the tournament, Jon Moxley went on a hiatus days after winning his ticket to the semi-finals clash. Miro stepped in place of the former AEW Champion and defeated Orange Cassidy in the semi-finals before wrestling Danielson at Full Gear.

Captain Ferg Baba Ganoosh @CaptainFerg I’d say Jon Moxley is either feuding with Miro or Bryan Danielson first. I’d say Jon Moxley is either feuding with Miro or Bryan Danielson first. https://t.co/HEEx8hqrYA

However, now that Mox is back, Tony Khan and co might be looking to give fans this highly-anticipated feud sooner rather than later. Considering The American Dragon is without a storyline right now, it won't be surprising to see him pick a bone with Moxley in the coming weeks.

Do you think Bryan Danielson had a hidden agenda behind his tweet for Moxley? Do you see him challenging for Revolution 2022? Sound off in the comments section below.

