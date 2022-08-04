"King of Liars! Sits on a throne of lies!" - AEW star makes a glaring accusation against Bryan Danielson (Exclusive)

Bryan Danielson is one of the most beloved superstars in the wrestling industry. However, an AEW star recently lashed out at The American Dragon, accusing him of being a liar.

Danielson made his AEW debut during the All Out event in 2021 and quickly cemented his place at the top of the card. While he was initially a babyface, a heated feud against then-world champion Hangman Page saw him unleash his dark side.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, AEW's Danhausen issued a warning to the Blackpool Combat Club member.

"Bryan Danielson keeps lying about Danhausen! He keeps lying to everybody, says Danhausen can’t do a Pistol Squat and he can! You see Bryan Danielson, you tell him Danhausen’s looking for him!" (2:02 onward)

When questioned about the pistol squat, Danhausen elaborated on the exercise and boasted about his ability to execute it.

"It’s when you squat down on one leg. He challenged Danhausen, Danhausen did it. Now he’s lying to people, he’s a liar! Loves a good lie! King of Liars! Sits on a throne of lies! But he has good blackberries, they’re delicious." (02:14 onward)

Danhausen recently failed to capture the FTW Championship from Ricky Starks on the Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite. Fans will have to wait and see if the star can bounce back from the defeat in the coming weeks.

Check out the entire interview below:

Bryan Danielson's alleged beef with The Miz initially shocked Booker T

During The Miz's 2016 Intercontinental Championship run, the star was involved in a heated promo battle with Danielson on Talking Smack.

In a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the alleged real-life heat between the former WWE Champion and The A-Lister in 2016.

"I could see some animosity perhaps between those two, jockeying for that position. I'm not surprised. I'm more surprised about that it's Bryan Danielson having beef with somebody just because he's such a nice guy. Can't see Bryan Danielson having a beef with anybody because he always seems happy-go-lucky," Booker T said. (45:41 onward)

Danielson recently returned to in-ring action after being sidelined from injury for a brief period. However, he suffered a shocking loss at the hands of Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia. It will be interesting to see how The American Dragon will be booked in his feud against the villainous stable.

