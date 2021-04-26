"I don't remember what I said" - The Miz and Daniel Bryan discuss famous Talking Smack promo

The Miz has had a number of career-defining moments throughout his run in WWE. However, one moment that stands out more than others is his Talking Smack promo from 2016.

At the time, The Miz was the Intercontinental Champion, but he wasn't being showcased on SmackDown as much as he wanted to. This led to him and Daniel Bryan engaging in a heated debate on Talking Smack.

On the latest edition of WWE 24, The Miz and Daniel Bryan discussed what went into making that moment special.

"Let me explain the day I had. I had the Intercontinental Championship and I wasn't on the show. The title that I loved as a child, that I grew up with, that people have thrown in the garbage more or less, I wanted to make it important again and I'm not even on the show. Daniel Bryan said I wrestled like a coward and something triggered in me. I went black. I don't remember what I said, I really don't. I was waiting for Bryan to punch me and then he walked away and it infuriated me even more, and I lost it," said The Miz.

The Miz was frustrated, and he used Talking Smack as an outlet for his anger. Both The Miz and Bryan went back and forth, taking shots at each other.

Daniel Bryan also explained why he said what he said to The Miz

Daniel Bryan and The Miz on Talking Smack

In the same episode of WWE 24, former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan also recalled the discussion and explained the things that he said to The Miz:

"Those were things that people have said about [The Miz] and to [him] for so long. It's hard not to have that in the back of your head. Okay what can I say- and he was doing the same thing- what can I say that's gonna set this guy off. We know how to push each other's buttons and we did," said Daniel Bryan.

Both WWE Superstars pushed each other's limits, resulting in Daniel Bryan walking off set.

The WWE 24 episode on The Miz pulled the curtain on several never-heard-before heard stories. The former WWE Champion also revealed why he feared he was getting fired from WWE on two occasions.

