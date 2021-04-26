"I'm so sorry, I apologize" - WWE Superstar feared Vince McMahon would fire him after promo botch

The Miz has recalled how Vince McMahon once reassured him he would not lose his job after he forgot his lines on WWE RAW.

In 2006, The Miz worked as the host of the Diva Search talent competition. The up-and-coming star famously forgot the Diva Search phone number during a segment on the RAW stage area.

The two-time WWE Champion revealed in his WWE 24 episode that he immediately spoke to Vince McMahon after the awkward segment.

“I remember going backstage thinking, ‘I’m going to get fired,’” he said. “And I walk back, I went over to Vince, I go, ‘I’m so sorry, I apologize, this will never happen again. I will make sure it will not happen again.’ He goes, ‘I know it won’t happen again.’ He took me aside and he said, ‘Bullet points, kid. You need to learn bullet points, and I know you will do better next time because you will have to do it next Friday.’ So it was like, ‘Oh, I’m not fired.’”

WWE24: The Miz, an in-depth honest look into my entire career, is streaming RIGHT NOW on @peacocktv in the US and @wwenetwork worldwide. It is #MustSee and #Awesome ENJOY!!!! pic.twitter.com/4UXdBCSjpd — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 25, 2021

The WWE 24 episode also featured archive footage of Vince McMahon holding a promo class with several WWE Superstars. The Miz said the WWE Chairman purposely asked him to go last because he knew he could finish the class on a high note.

The Miz thought Vince McMahon might fire him after his WWE title reign

The Miz stood out in Vince McMahon's promo class

The Miz’s 160-day reign as WWE Champion came to an end in May 2011 against John Cena at WWE Extreme Rules. After struggling to return to the WWE Championship picture, The Miz genuinely thought Vince McMahon might fire him.

The eight-time Intercontinental Champion believes his on-screen partnership with his wife, Maryse, got his career back on track.

“A long time passed where I was just fiddling, sputtering,” he said. “Sometimes I thought I would be fired. Little things happened that brought me up, like being with Mizdow [Damien Sandow]. You know, it had a height and then it started going back down again, and I’m like, ‘Man, how do we get back to where I was?’ And then WrestleMania [in 2016] hit and the next day Maryse came back.”

Thanks to assistance from Maryse, The Miz won the Intercontinental Championship from Zack Ryder on the post-WrestleMania 32 episode of RAW. The Miz and Maryse went on to face John Cena and Nikki Bella in a losing effort a year later at WrestleMania 33.

