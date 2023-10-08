Bryan Danielson beats 26-time champion in a first-time-ever match on AEW Collision

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson continues his momentum with another victory over a young star whom he was facing for the first time ever on the latest episode of AEW Collision.

The 26-time champion in question is Kyle Fletcher. It's hard to believe that Kyle has achieved so much in his wrestling career, being just 24 years old. After winning 26 titles all around the business, Fletcher looks to make a name for himself in AEW with his Aussie Open tag team.

The Aussie Open got their big breakthrough when they defended their ROH tag team titles against the team of MJF and Adam Cole at the "All In" event in a losing cause.

Meanwhile, Fletcher stepped into the ring against Bryan Danielson, which marked the first time ever the two shared the ring. It was one hell of a match, with both the performers giving their absolute best. In the end, Danielson managed to capture the victory. However, he got jumped by The Mogul Embassy before his match against the faction leader, Swerve Strickland, next Tuesday.

Thankfully, Bryan's Blackpool Combat Club stablemates, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, were there to save the day.

It would be interesting to see whether Bryan Danielson manages to overcome Swerve and The Mogul Embassy.

