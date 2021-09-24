Bryan Danielson breaks silence after debut match at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Bryan Danielson has finally broken his silence after his incredible debut match for AEW.

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam featured a spectacular match between Bryan Danielson and World Champion Kenny Omega. Danielson was also competing in his first AEW Dynamite match and had not wrestled in over 150 days.

While both men were highly competitive to the bitter end, the bout ended in a stalemate after a 30-minute time limit.

Today, The American Dragon finally released comments following his match last night in an Instagram post.

"Incredible arena, incredible atmosphere, incredible opponent. And this is only the beginning. #AEW," said Bryan Danielson.

The AEW World Championship was not on the line during the bout. There is speculation that a match between the two at the next AEW pay-per-view, Full Gear, is in the works.

Following the end of the match, members of The Elite came storming to the ring to tend to their leader Kenny Omega. The group then began attacking Danielson, who was immediately rescued by the team of Christian Cage and Jurassic Express.

Kenny Omega also commented following the match against Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Before Danielson released his statement on Instagram, Kenny Omega opened up the match as well. He made his comments on Twitter shortly after his match with Danielson had concluded.

Unlike The American Dragon, Omega had no interest in reminiscing about the moment itself, and made it clear that he has no plans to face Danielson in the future.

"Ain’t gonna be no rematch. #AEWAEWDynamiteAEWGrandSlam," tweeted Kenny Omega.

While Omega has made a bold statement by saying there won't be a rematch with Danielson, it looks like AEW has other plans for its World Champion. We may see both men fight it out yet again at Full Gear, with the title being on the line as well.

Will Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson face off again soon? Will they compete at Full Gear in November? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

