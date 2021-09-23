Kenny Omega makes a major statement after failing to defeat Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 

AEW Champion Kenny Omega recently sent out a message a few minutes after his memorable clash with Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Omega and Danielson opened this week's show, wrestling arguably one of the best non-title matches in AEW's history. The bout ended with a 30 time-limit draw, opening up the doors for a rematch at some point down the road.

That being said, Omega doesn't seem keen on wrestling Danielson again. Taking to Twitter, the AEW Champion wrote that there would be no rematch between the two, despite the inconclusive result on Wednesday night.

"Ain’t gonna be no rematch. #AEWAEWDynamiteAEWGrandSlam," tweeted Kenny Omega.

Naturally, Omega doesn't want to wrestle Danielson again, as The American Dragon came within inches of defeating the champion. A fired-up Danielson would surely leave no stone unturned in his mission to defeat and capture the AEW Championship if he does compete against Omega again.

Stil, it would be interesting to see when the second match between Omega and Danielson goes down. While AEW Full Gear is a possible option, the return of Hangman Page could complicate matters because he's also a favorite to challenge Omega at the pay-per-view.

Kenny Omega recently spoke about wanting to wrestle Roman Reigns

Though Omega shot down a rematch with Danielson, he recently opened up about his desire to wrestle WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Cleaner stated that the match would present him with an opportunity to prove what a "real champion" is.

Though Omega made his intentions clear, it's unlikely that fans will get to witness this battle anytime soon. The two men are the top dogs in their respective promotions, and they'll likely remain separated for the foreseeable future.

