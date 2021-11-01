Photo: Bryan Danielson's hilarious Halloween cosplay with WWE Hall of Famer 

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella recently shared a hilarious picture of herself, Bryan Danielson, and their children cosplaying as the Addams Family for Halloween.

Several wrestling stars have shown off their funky looks for the October 31st festival, and the Danielson family is the latest to do so. Taking to Instagram, Brie Bella shared a picture of her family's Halloween look.

The former Women's Champion dressed up as Morticia Addam, while Bryan Danielson cosplayed Gomez Addams. The couple's children, Buddy and Birdie, dressed up as Pugsley and Wednesday Addams, respectively. Alongside the photo, Brie Bella also shared the following caption:

"Happy Halloween from the Addams, I mean the Danielson’s Family!!!" wrote Brie Bella

In addition to the post, Brie Bella also shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram stories showing glimpses of her family's Halloween celebrations. Check out the screengrabs of the WWE legend's stories below:

Enter caption

Enter caption

Brie Bella on Bryan Danielson's decision to join AEW

In a recent chat, the WWE Hall of Famer opened up about Bryan Danielson's decision to join AEW. Brie Bella disclosed that her husband was unsure and confused regarding what to do for months.

However, she refused to help the former WWE star decide his destination since she wanted him to listen to his heart. Furthermore, Brie Bella also stated that she advised Danielson not to sign with WWE only because she was in the company.

"I have to tell you, all summer long, he kept contemplating, kept going back and forth. He took the summer off and I just remember every other day, he honestly didn't know where he was gonna end up, and then just finally, one day it spoke to him, he felt it. Because I was, like, 'I am not helping you make a decision. You're 40 years old, this is probably going to be your last run. So you have to just let your heart tell you where to go.' I'm like, 'Just because I'm with WWE, doesn't mean you have to be there,' because I don't know if I'll make a comeback," said Brie Bella.

Bryan Danielson is currently scheduled to compete at AEW Full Gear 2021 in the finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament. The American Dragon most recently defeated Eddie Kingston in the semi-finals at last week's AEW Rampage.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Did you like Bryan Danielson and Brie Bella's Halloween cosplay? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WCW Champion thinks that Eric Bischoff vs. Tony Khan is staged. Find out more here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh