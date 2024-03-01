Bryan Danielson calls AEW star "impotent"

Bryan Danielson just called an AEW star "impotent".

Matt Menard has really grown to be one of the most entertaining stars on AEW TV. His ring work has also improved a lot. He often finds himself doing commentary during Daniel Garcia's matches and has proven to be a true friend to the rising star.

Despite being a part of the AEW locker room for a long time, Bryan Danielson has been giving him a hard time. During the recent AEW Unrestricted podcast, Danielson spoke about Matt Menard, saying that he likes to break people mentally before he steps into the ring with them.

"I enjoy breaking people mentally. Even backstage, for example, this last week, Matt Menard was like, 'Bro, why are always busting my balls?' I can break him mentally by telling him that he is cosmically impotent and that he couldn't blow up the moon. 'You can't blow up the moon. You're cosmically impotent.' It's a wild, stupid assertion, and of course, none of us could blow the moon. I can't blow up the moon. He can't blow up the moon. Elon Musk can't blow up the moon. None of us can blow up the moon. 'Dude, why are you always on my ass?' It's just one of these joys that I have. Breaking people mentally." [H/T Fightful]

Bryan Danielson also called Elon Musk impotent

Matt Menard isn't the only person that Bryan has labeled as being impotent. The former WWE star has also used the same word to describe billionaire Elon Musk.

During a recent interview on The Nikki & Brie Show, Bryan called Elon Musk impotent and said he couldn't blow up the moon.

"I'm going to challenge Elon Musk on Twitter and tell him he can't blow up the moon and that he's cosmically impotent. Elon Musk, you're cosmically impotent, you can't blow up the moon," Danielson said.

It will be interesting to see if Bryan Danielson will incorporate this cosmically impotent list into his gimmick on AEW TV.

What are your thoughts on Bryan Danielson's comments? Sound off in the comments section.

