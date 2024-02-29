Top AEW star calls Elon Musk "impotent"

A top AEW star recently called out Elon Musk. The world of pro wrestling often brings unbelievable moments, and this is one of those.

Elon Musk is one of the most famous and most powerful men in the world. The billionaire businessman owns X/Twitter and is responsible for companies like Tesla and SpaceX. Bryan Danielson is one of AEW's biggest stars. The former WWE Champion is a member of The Blackpool Combat Club and also helps out backstage.

Danielson recently co-hosted The Nikki & Brie Show with his wife, Brie Garcia, aka Brie Bella, as her sister, Nikki Garcia, had to skip an episode. After Brie promoted the show and their TikTok account, her wrestler husband brought up the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"You know what's more upsetting to me than TikTok is actually Twitter," Danielson said. [H/T to Fightful]

Brie then commented on how she heard the company was trying to "clean up" the X platform. Danielson then responded with harsh words for the owner of the website.

"I'm going to challenge Elon Musk on Twitter and tell him he can't blow up the moon and that he's cosmically impotent. Elon Musk, you're cosmically impotent, you can't blow up the moon," Danielson said.

Musk has not publicly responded to the AEW star as of this writing and likely will not. However, Danielson might get a tweet or sarcastic meme from the man who is currently listed as the second richest in the world by Forbes.

Bryan Danielson booked for AEW Revolution week

All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for a major week of events as Revolution 2024 will take place this Sunday from Greensboro, North Carolina.

Danielson and his Blackpool Combat Club stablemates are scheduled for tonight's go-home Dynamite. He will team up with Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli to face FTR and Eddie Kingston.

Moxley and Castagnoli will face FTR at Revolution, while Danielson will challenge Kingston for his Continental Crown this weekend. If he is able to win, this would be the first AEW championship reign for the former Daniel Bryan. He would become the AEW Continental Champion, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, and ROH World Champion.

Danielson previously held the ROH World Championship on one occasion, but a win at Revolution would also mark his first NJPW singles reign.

