39-year-old star responds to Elon Musk's tweet about WWE 'fighting style'

Elon Musk has minced words on Twitter/X regarding a WWE 'fighting style' match against Mark Zuckerberg in the coming months. The duo have agreed to face each other, but a date has not been announced yet.

While Musk and Zuck are expected to have a charity MMA fight at some point, the Twitter/X CEO referenced the global juggernaut ahead of the potential showdown.

Corey Graves has decided to join the fun, as he had a few words of his own. The color-commentator responded to Elon Musk saying that he intends to bring the fight to Mark Zuckerberg in WWE style:

"I’d imagine that Musk vs. Zuck will need a commentary team. Hey @elonmusk, I know a guy," Corey Graves wrote on his social media handle.

Before Triple H called it a career last year at WrestleMania 38, he had disclosed that he would fight Elon Musk 'anytime, anywhere' when he appeared on The Good Time Show.

Triple H once called out Elon Musk for being disrespectful towards WWE

The Game was aware of the business magnate's achievements, acknowledging them while cutting a promo on Musk back in 2021. But the retired superstar's challenge was loud and clear.

While this bout may not happen at this point owing to the WWE CCO's health conditions, here's what Triple H had to say about Elon Musk's disrespect:

"Let me address Elon Musk because I feel like there’s some type of disrespect going on here. Because I don’t know if he has a superiority complex because he’s a rocket scientist, a self-taught rocket scientist, right? Big deal," said Paul "Triple H" Levesque on The Good Time Show.

Furthermore, he added:

"If you want to disrespect our business that’s one thing. I will [fight you] anytime, anyplace, anywhere Elon Musk."

Meanwhile, a fan reacted to Elon Musk's aforementioned tweet, saying:

Will Elon Musk show up on WWE TV? There have been numerous instances when the Stamford-based wrestling promotion has brought in several celebrities for matches and segments, most notably former US President Donald Trump.

