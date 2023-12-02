Bryan Danielson clarifies his role in CM Punk's termination from AEW

Bryan Danielson recently addressed reports that suggested he had a hand in the release of CM Punk from AEW almost three months ago.

A few days ago, following The Straight Edge Superstar's return to WWE, a report mentioned that Danielson was part of the disciplinary committee that decided to drop Punk. This raised many eyebrows as many wondered how big of a role he had played in this move.

While appearing on the Maggie & Perloff Show, Bryan Danielson addressed the reports that he was part of the committee that had decided to release CM Punk from AEW. He confirmed every detail, but claimed that he liked Punk and acknowledged that he brought a lot to the company.

"Yeah, I’m a part of the disciplinary committee. Clearly, what happened has happened. I’m somebody who, I like CM Punk, I think he brought a lot to AEW while he was there. There is not a lot I can say about it, or that I want to say about it about."

He clarified that he did not lead the committee, but was simply among the ones who made the decision. He talked about how within the committee, there were a key number of members who were lawyers, so he did not have the credentials to lead such people.

"I am part of it. It’s really funny, you know how the internet is. Some people say I was the head of the disciplinary committee. There were more than three people involved in this decision, but most of them were all lawyers. To say that I was the head, I don’t even have a college degree [laughs]. I’m not in there bossing people around. I am part of the disciplinary committee."

Bryan Danielson was also asked how difficult it was to decide to release Punk. He admitted it was a hard decision, as the Chicago native did a lot for AEW. He then wished him good luck in his WWE run.

“Absolutely. As somebody who… I have a lot of empathy. I’m grateful for the time he was able to spend in AEW. He did a great job for us. I wish him the best in his future, and I hope his run there goes well.” [H/T Fightful]

Bryan Danielson reveals next year may be his last chance to compete in the UK

Bryan Danielson himself has just revealed that AEW All In next year may be his last chance to compete in front of the fans in the UK.

With this being his supposed last year as a full-time wrestler, this does not come as a surprise. The American Dragon was not present at this year's All In as he was nursing an arm injury he had sustained at Forbidden Door.

Now, he hopefully gets his final chance to compete in front of tens of thousands of fans, in what could be his final time in front of them.

If this is to be Bryan Danielson's final year competing full-time, it has not gone off to the best of starts, as he has missed time already due to injuries. But he still has time to make up for missed time.

