Former WWE Champion makes a heartbreaking confession - "This might be my last chance to wrestle in the UK"

A former WWE Champion announced earlier this year that his in-ring days are soon coming to an end. The star has once again echoed that he may wrestle his last match in the UK at an upcoming pay-per-view.

The star in question is none other than Bryan Danielson, who is set to transition into a part-time wrestler next year. The American Dragon is currently signed to AEW, and due to a punishing career, and unfortunate injuries, Danielson may soon become a part-timer.

The former WWE star took to Twitter and confessed that he might be wrestling his final match in the United Kingdom at the upcoming All In 2024 pay-per-view event at Wembley Stadium.

"This might be my last chance to wrestle in the UK, and I can’t wait for All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) to return to @wembleystadium in 2024 over the Bank Holiday on Sunday 25th August, #AEWAllIn London."

Tony Khan potentially reveals former WWE Champion's final match in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan recently opened up about the contract agreement between him and former WWE star Bryan Danielson. Khan may have even possibly hinted at when The American Dragon's final match in the company will take place.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, AEW CEO Tony Khan revealed the contract details of Bryan Danielson, noting that his full-time contract will expire sometime around All In 2024.

"Bryan and I made an agreement three years to the week before AEW All In 2024. The agreement was that Bryan would wrestle (full-time) for three years. Even three years in advance of the expiration of the agreement, I was already clawing for him to stay. He will stay with us in spirit and sometimes, occasionally, make sporadic appearances with us. But the end of the full-time run with us is going to be in 2024." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

