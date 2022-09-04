Top AEW stars namedropped before Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre match at WWE Clash At The Castle

WWE commentator Michael Cole namedropped two major AEW stars ahead of the main event of WWE Clash at the Castle.

Drew McIntyre set out to put an end to Roman Reigns' monumental title run at the Wales event. In his quest, the Scottish Warrior looked to do what the likes of Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar have failed to do before.

Or, as Michael Cole pointed out, a feat neither Daniel Bryan nor Cesaro could accomplish during their tenures with WWE. The former Universal title challengers go by the names of Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli nowadays, plying their trade in AEW.

Fans were quick to pick up on the brief mention of two leading All-Elite talents on the WWE program, a rare but pleasant Easter egg not too often found within their product.

"Michael Cole says "Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, and Braun Strowman." They actually said their names. Wow."

There was also a mention of former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, who following his release from the promotion has been heavily involved in the up-start Control Your Narrative promotion with EC3.

The Monster Among Men is currently rumored to make his return to the company.

#Wrestlemania Roman Reigns takes out Edge and Daniel Bryan to retain the Universal title! Roman Reigns takes out Edge and Daniel Bryan to retain the Universal title!#Wrestlemania https://t.co/p1YZxEtq2H

Bryan wrestled his final match against Roman Reigns, losing a 'Loser Leaves SmackDown' match before emerging at AEW All Out. Bryan had also faced Reigns and Edge in a triple threat at WrestleMania 37, marking his second and final main event at the Show of Shows prior to his departure.

