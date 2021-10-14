Bryan Danielson comments on how AEW star's recent return got a bigger pop than him

Bryan Danielson recently spoke about Hangman Page's return to AEW programming and the pop he received from the crowd. During his conversation with Miami Herald, Danielson claimed that AEW and Tony Khan specifically know what the fanbase wants and the promotion rightfully delivers upon those expectations as a result.

The former WWE Superstar mentioned that AEW has done a great job in creating new stars and highlighted how Page got a bigger crowd reaction compared to someone like CM Punk, who is already a huge superstar.

"I also think AEW’s done a great job of creating new stars people are super into. Like Hangman Adam Page just came back in Philadelphia and you think like, ‘Oh, Bryan Danielson main evented a couple WrestleManias. CM Punk, he’s like a huge superstar. Certainly, one of those guys is gonna get the biggest reaction of the night.’ No, Hangman Adam Page got the best reaction, you know what I mean? So it’s like they’ve created these new stars that people are super into and super behind so I think that’s what makes the crowd so rabid," said Bryan Danielson.

Hangman Page made his return on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite and earned himself a shot at the AEW World Championship. Page will face Kenny Omega for the title soon, as Tony Khan has seemingly confirmed that their clash will take place at this year's Full Gear pay-per-view.

Bryan Danielson will face Minoru Suzuki at AEW Rampage: The Buy In

Bryan Danielson's first match in AEW was against Kenny Omega. The two men had an incredible back-and-forth bout that ended in a time-limit draw. Danielson will now face Minoru Suzuki on this week's AEW Rampage: The Buy In.

Suzuki will aim to score his first victory in AEW, having lost once to Jon Moxley in a singles bout before losing a tag team match where he teamed up with Lance Archer to face the duo of Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

